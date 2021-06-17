D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,800. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $87.33 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

