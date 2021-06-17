DAFI Protocol (DAFI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $347,990.00

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. DAFI Protocol has a market cap of $8.18 million and $347,990.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAFI Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00060845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $288.31 or 0.00763354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00083836 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00042269 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Profile

DAFI Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 280,786,972 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

