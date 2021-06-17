Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 34,971 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,971 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $22,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 427,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 95,553 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 9,756.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,001 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus raised their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

NEM traded down $4.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,913,107. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

