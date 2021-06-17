Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $86.45 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $86,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet stock traded up $12.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,525.96. The company had a trading volume of 35,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,931. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,537.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,369.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,158,690 shares in the company, valued at $47,791,543,791.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,887 shares of company stock worth $161,125,449. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

