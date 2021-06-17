Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,835 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 0.5% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $37,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 255,893 shares of company stock worth $13,956,239 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $54.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,080,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.