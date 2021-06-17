Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,593,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $84,976,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned 0.27% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.61. 1,109,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,098,922. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.27.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

