Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $94,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $20.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,435.49. The stock had a trading volume of 51,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,644. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,326.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,455.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

