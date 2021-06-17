Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39,754 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $25,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,086 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.53. 297,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,603,334. The company has a market cap of $569.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

