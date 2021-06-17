Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 14,203 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,203 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $16,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of PGR traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.85. 130,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.84. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

