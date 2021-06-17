Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 15,759 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,484 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,759 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $26,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after acquiring an additional 86,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Walmart by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $423,031,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,807,673 shares of company stock worth $2,084,767,674 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.76. The company had a trading volume of 229,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,667,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.32. The firm has a market cap of $386.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.66 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

