Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 16,781 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,781 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $73,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

PG traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.45. 258,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,535,249. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.55. The company has a market cap of $326.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $115.04 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

