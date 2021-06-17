Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 4,007 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.9% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $62,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,211,295 shares of company stock worth $695,018,751 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $335.34. 527,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,407,146. The stock has a market cap of $950.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

