Daniel V. Malloy Sells 27,126 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Stock

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 27,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $287,535.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, June 17th, Daniel V. Malloy sold 36,977 shares of SiriusPoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $382,711.95.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Daniel V. Malloy sold 61,964 shares of SiriusPoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $650,002.36.

SPNT traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,977. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 33.31%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $6,813,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

