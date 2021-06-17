Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P lowered its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 97,422 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.97.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $136.46 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.