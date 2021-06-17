Databroker (DTX) Price Hits $0.0374 on Exchanges

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Databroker has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $193.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Databroker

DTX is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

