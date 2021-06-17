Datamine (DAM) Market Capitalization Achieves $611,587.51

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Datamine has a market cap of $611,587.51 and approximately $21,603.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00200612 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002141 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $235.54 or 0.00623640 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,206,740 coins. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.