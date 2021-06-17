De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 185.80 ($2.43). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 184.20 ($2.41), with a volume of 5,867,894 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of De La Rue in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of £359.32 million and a P/E ratio of 54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 181.08.

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

