DEAPcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.90 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $26.43 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00060860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.07 or 0.00762925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00084158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00042216 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,107,216,768 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

