DECOIN (DTEP) Price Up 8.1% This Week

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. DECOIN has a total market cap of $5.07 million and $339,796.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0923 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DECOIN has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.71 or 0.00337347 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009030 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,973,383 coins and its circulating supply is 54,950,540 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

