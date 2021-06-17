DeepOnion Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $7.69 million and approximately $2,410.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00059116 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00040532 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,509,407 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

