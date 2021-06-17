DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and $257,460.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00058986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00141724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00180332 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.85 or 0.00896036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,091.61 or 1.00135521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002941 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,453,036 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

