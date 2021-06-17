DeGate (DG) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a market capitalization of $26.58 million and $35,780.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeGate

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,280,730 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

