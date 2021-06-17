DeHive (DHV) Price Tops $1.50 on Exchanges

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last week, DeHive has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00003993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a market capitalization of $460,299.07 and $546,965.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00058814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00140315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00178989 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $343.18 or 0.00911523 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,618.83 or 0.99918528 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

