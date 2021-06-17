DeltaChain Market Cap Hits $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00183387 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002144 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.95 or 0.00626929 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

