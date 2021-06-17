Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Shares Down 9.4%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) dropped 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.93 and last traded at $67.95. Approximately 14,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 881,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

DEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Denbury from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Denbury has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

