Dent Reaches Market Capitalization of $331.74 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Dent has a total market cap of $331.74 million and $16.76 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dent has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00060906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00024798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.68 or 0.00763673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00084201 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00042283 BTC.

About Dent

Dent (DENT) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,261,255,759 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.