Deri Protocol Hits Market Cap of $5.14 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $141,444.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00058417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00140593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00179434 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $334.91 or 0.00888422 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,635.79 or 0.99836619 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

