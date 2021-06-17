Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DWVYF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. Derwent London has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.20.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

