Devery (EVE) Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Devery has a market capitalization of $311,974.60 and approximately $7,181.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Devery has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00061378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00023870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.86 or 0.00766428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00083612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00042641 BTC.

EVE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Devery is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

