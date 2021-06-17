Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Up 24.2% in May

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,490,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the May 13th total of 16,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $744,282,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276,787 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 43,522.4% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN traded down $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,724,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.56. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.51.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

