dForce Price Tops $0.17 (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. One dForce coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dForce has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. dForce has a market cap of $19.92 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00061066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00024826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.27 or 0.00765319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00084220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00042387 BTC.

About dForce

DF is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . dForce’s official website is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

Buying and Selling dForce

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.