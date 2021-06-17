DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Short Interest Update

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the May 13th total of 5,600,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NYSE:DHT traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $6.62.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 million. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Analysts forecast that DHT will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. DHT’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

DHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DHT by 573.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 201,509 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.