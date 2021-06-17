Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,908 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.10% of Diageo worth $91,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,394. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $197.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.