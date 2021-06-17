Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Director Sells $56,717.50 in Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Kevin Kennedy sold 150 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.

NYSE:DLR traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $156.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,098,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 102.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.28. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

