Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,812,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.71% of Digital Realty Trust worth $676,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,408,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 141.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 37.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 479,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,487,000 after acquiring an additional 130,644 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $157.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.32, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.28.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $1,691,168.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,240 shares of company stock valued at $86,710,487. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.