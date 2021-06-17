Digiwage Reaches Market Cap of $57,045.43 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Digiwage has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Digiwage has a total market cap of $57,045.43 and approximately $6.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

