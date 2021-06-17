Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 120.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,732 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Diodes worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after acquiring an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,353,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Diodes by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after acquiring an additional 133,958 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,833,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

DIOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $77.53 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $91.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $544,546.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,444.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $3,486,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,112,909.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,849 shares of company stock valued at $9,832,216 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.