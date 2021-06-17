Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Purchased by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) by 1,844.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,238 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares accounts for approximately 1.0% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOXL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 5,384.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 138,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2,571.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 70,709 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 38,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 28,812 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SOXL traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.44. 1,091,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,258,201. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.70.

