Ditto (DITTO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,505.00

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Ditto has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $1,505.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ditto has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ditto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00059030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00141939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00180784 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $348.18 or 0.00913640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,997.18 or 0.99706056 BTC.

Ditto Coin Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. Ditto’s official website is ditto.money . Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com

Buying and Selling Ditto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using U.S. dollars.

