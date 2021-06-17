dKargo (DKA) Price Down 33.8% Over Last Week

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, dKargo has traded down 33.8% against the dollar. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dKargo has a market cap of $80.91 million and approximately $611,550.00 worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dKargo Coin Profile

DKA is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

