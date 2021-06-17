DMarket Trading Down 62% Over Last Week (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One DMarket coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular exchanges. DMarket has a total market cap of $13.51 million and $1,624.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DMarket has traded down 62% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00060912 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00024175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.22 or 0.00762946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00083581 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00042241 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket (DMT) is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

DMarket Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

