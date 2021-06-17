Doctors Coin Price Tops $0.76 on Major Exchanges (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00002005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $173.66 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00057603 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000537 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001306 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 125.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

