Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $252,364,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,197 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,636 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $90,718,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $75,628,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLTR stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $100.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,438. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,264 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

