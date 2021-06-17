DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Up 24.6% in May

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the May 13th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

DSL traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.18. 1,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,659. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.