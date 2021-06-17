DragonVein (DVC) Price Hits $0.0124 on Exchanges

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 72.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $9.61 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DragonVein has traded 72.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,810.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $608.94 or 0.01569037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.55 or 0.00421411 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00057159 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,082,170 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.