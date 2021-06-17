Drax Group (LON:DRX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 444.20 ($5.80). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 433.80 ($5.67), with a volume of 1,339,695 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on DRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 446.80 ($5.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 424.18.

About Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

