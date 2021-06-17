Drax Group (LON:DRX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 444.20 ($5.80). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 433.80 ($5.67), with a volume of 1,339,695 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on DRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 446.80 ($5.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 424.18.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

