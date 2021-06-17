DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Down to $11.54

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.54, but opened at $10.86. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 4,694 shares trading hands.

DRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $19.00 to $19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $948.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,500,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,507 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 222,779 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 9.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $679,000. 12.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

