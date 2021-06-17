DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Down to $11.54

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.54, but opened at $10.86. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 4,694 shares trading hands.
DRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $19.00 to $19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $948.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.31.
About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
