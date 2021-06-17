DREP [old] (DREP) Price Down 31.3% This Week

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. DREP [old] has a market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One DREP [old] coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DREP [old] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00060905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.44 or 0.00764765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00084336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00042140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About DREP [old]

DREP [old] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.