Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Short Interest Down 18.4% in May

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the May 13th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Drive Shack by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Drive Shack by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Drive Shack by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in Drive Shack by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Drive Shack by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.56. 2,048,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,357. The firm has a market cap of $327.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.47. Drive Shack has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.14.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

