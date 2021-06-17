Ducato Protocol Token Hits One Day Volume of $972.00 (DUCATO)

Ducato Protocol Token (CURRENCY:DUCATO) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Ducato Protocol Token has a market cap of $11.87 million and approximately $972.00 worth of Ducato Protocol Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ducato Protocol Token coin can currently be bought for about $9.28 or 0.00024512 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ducato Protocol Token has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00060059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00025875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.00 or 0.00755682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00084042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00042217 BTC.

Ducato Protocol Token Coin Profile

Ducato Protocol Token (DUCATO) is a coin. Ducato Protocol Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,280,000 coins. Ducato Protocol Token’s official Twitter account is @DUCATO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ducato Protocol Token’s official website is ducato.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DUCATO is Hybrid DeFi 2.0 that combines the advantages of existing CeFi and DeFi, providing reliability, speed, and decentralized stability through high liquidity and blockchain-backed smart contracts. Therefore, it can be used in various situations. “

Ducato Protocol Token Coin Trading

